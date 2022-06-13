Advertisement

Battle Born Broncs make their debut in Fallon

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new rodeo is coming to Fallon. Happening this Wednesday at 7 p.m. the Battle Born Broncs will be competing at the brand new Rafter 3C Arena.

60 of the top bareback saddle bronc riders will be taking to the arena for a $50,000 prize.

Jesse Seguro, Operations Deputy of the 3C Area shared what the event will be like,

“A lot of these guys are top 30 in both events the bareback and the saddle bronc, they’re the best guys in the world that do this are going to be here and very good stock too, so it’s going to be an entertaining night to see the best horses and the best guys go at it right here in Fallon,” Segura said.

People can purchase tickets for Wednesday’s event at battlebornbroncs.com

Doors open at 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

