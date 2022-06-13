Aces Take Series, Drop Finale to the River Cats, 10-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Camden Duzenack’s multi-hit performance, which included a home run and two RBI, provided the limited offensive punch as the Reno Aces (33-27) dropped the series finale to the Sacramento River Cats (24-36), 10-5, Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.

The Aces won the series against the River Cats, four games to two, but drop to a 15-6 record in day games with the loss.

Reno seized an early 1-0 advantage in the top of the third inning when Duzenack slugged his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot over the left-field wall.

Buddy Kennedy accounted for the Aces’ second run after the third baseman drove in Cole Tucker on an RBI single to left field in the top of the seventh frame.

Aces pitchers surrendered 10 runs, including seven unanswered runs from the fourth through the sixth inning to the River Cats before a three-run eighth inning capped Sacramento’s scoring.

Drey Jameson (1-4) suffered the loss as the righty was charged with two earned runs on six hits, one walk, and a season-high eight strikeouts.

Juan Graterol (nine games), Stone Garrett (eight games), and Dominic Fletcher (six games) each extended their hitting streaks in the loss.

Aces Notables:

Camden Duzenack: 2-for-4, 1 HR (6), 2 RBI, 1 R.

Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R.

Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, 1 R, extended hitting streak to eight games.

Drey Jameson: 4.0 IP, 2 R/2 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, and 8 K’s.

The Reno Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

