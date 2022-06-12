Advertisement

Truckee Meadows Fire Department surprises Great Clips crash survivor

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A “Welcome Home” parade fit for a superhero. On Thursday, Truckee Meadows Fire Department surprised the survivor of Tuesday’s accident at Great Clips in South Reno.

9-year-old Austin was trapped below the vehicle for about 30 minutes, and was taken to the hospital for his injuries, released on Wednesday night and now home recovering from surgery, a bruised lung, and fractured scapula.

After a whirlwind 48 hours, TMFD surprised the 9-year-old and his dad; who is also a TM Firefighter Paramedic, with a caravan of friendly faces to show them love and support after the terrifying accident.

“It was a little bit emotional, you know, I’m just really happy everybody showed up for him, he loved it, it made him feel really special, he feels like a superhero,” said Emilee Hammond, Austin’s stepmother.

TMFD says the surprise was all about showing support for Austin and his road to recovery.

