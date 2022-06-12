Sparks woman facing assault charges after allegedly firing shots

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman who allegedly fired shots in a dispute with neighbors Saturday morning was booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police said Betsy Lee Baker, 61, will also face a child endangerment charge.

The shots injured no one.

A woman told police someone fired shots at her and her 11-year-old son near D Street and Rock Boulevard on Saturday at about 10:54 a.m.

Police determined Baker was the suspect. She is a “neighbor of the victim and it appeared there was an on-going neighbor dispute between the two parties,” police said.

The fired shots were an isolated incident, police said. Police recovered the gun and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com an refer to case 22-4621.

