Advertisement

Sparks woman facing assault charges after allegedly firing shots

Betsy Lee Baker
Betsy Lee Baker(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman who allegedly fired shots in a dispute with neighbors Saturday morning was booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police said Betsy Lee Baker, 61, will also face a child endangerment charge.

The shots injured no one.

A woman told police someone fired shots at her and her 11-year-old son near D Street and Rock Boulevard on Saturday at about 10:54 a.m.

Police determined Baker was the suspect. She is a “neighbor of the victim and it appeared there was an on-going neighbor dispute between the two parties,” police said.

The fired shots were an isolated incident, police said. Police recovered the gun and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com an refer to case 22-4621.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick

Latest News

Face mask recommendations graphic
Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors
Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post
NNIC international exchange programs resume in person
NNIC resumes in-person international exchange programs and looks for host families in Reno
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather