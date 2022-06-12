One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Saturday night in a rollover on Interstate 580 just north of Moana Lane, the Nevada State Police said.

It happened about 10:51 p.m.A white Honda sedan was going south when it rolled and went over the guardrail, the NHP said.

A passenger in the back seat was injured and died. Details about the number of people in the vehicle and their injuries were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Initial indications are that impairment was not a factor.

