Nicola Ader earns seventh career All-America honor

EUGENE, Ore. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Women’s Track & Field fifth-year Nicola Ader closed the book on her decorated collegiate career with one more honor, Saturday. Ader claimed her seventh-career All-America honor, earning second-team distinction, with a ninth-place finish in the Heptathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Ader opened the day in 14th place, and climbed five spots by the end of Saturday. Competing through persistent rain for much of the day, she hit a top mark of 18 feet, 10.5 inches, in Long Jump, to start the day, then posted her second top-five finish of the competition, hurling the javelin an even 138 feet to take fifth, and claim 707 points, moving her into 10th place.

In the final event, the 800 Meters, Ader ran a personal-best 2:21.42, 12th-best among the field, moving into ninth and finishing with 5,647 points. She came up just 45 points shy of BYU’s Halley Folsom for eighth place, and a first-team All-America honor.

Florida’s Anna Hall claimed Heptathlon gold with 6,385 points.

Nicola Ader Heptathlon Results - 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships (In order of event)

100 Hurdles - 17. 14.10 (964 points) - 17th overall standings

High Jump - 2. 5′10″ (953 points) - 8th

Shot Put - 16. 38′0 1/4″ (634 points) - 9th

200 Meters - 20. 25.84 (811 points) - 14th

Long Jump - 10. 18′10.5″ (774 points) - 12th

Javelin - 5. 138′0″ (707 points) - 10th

800 Meters - 12. 2:21.42 (804 points) - 9th

Overall

1. Anna Hall, Florida - 6,385 points

9. Nicola Ader - 5,647 points

Nicola Ader Career All-America Honors

Indoor Track & Field

2019 - High Jump

2020 - High Jump

2021 - Pentathlon

Outdoor Track & Field

2019 - Heptathlon, High Jump, Long Jump

2022 - Heptathlon

