Aces’ Winning Streak Snapped in 4-3 Walk-Off Defeat to River Cats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Despite commanding the lead on three separate occasions, the Reno Aces (33-26) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (23-36), 4-3, on an 11th-inning, walk-off home run Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. The defeat snapped Reno’s season-long seven-game winning streak.

The Aces got on the board first on Dominic Fletcher’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning, plated Dominic Canzone, and secured a 1-0 advantage.

Cole Tucker’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Canzone, who was the free runner at the top of the 10th inning. Wilmer Difo added an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning, giving Reno a 3-2 lead that was not enough.

Luis Frias (1-2) was handed the loss after he surrendered the walk-off home run to Sacramento in the final frame. He was charged with three runs (one earned) on two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Stone Garrett extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-hit night. Difo and Fletcher also produced multi-hit nights for the Aces.

Aces starter Tommy Henry earned a no-decision after the lefty tossed six scoreless innings and held the River Cats to two hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.

Aces Notables:

Tommy Henry: 6.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K’s.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R

Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, 2 2B

Wilmer Difo: 2-for-5, 1 RBI.

The Reno Aces complete their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday, June 12. The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

