55 citations in motocycle safety enforcement

Ill. has started a new motorcycle safety program.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 55 citations Saturday as part of a motorcycle safety operation.

The 13 officers involved in the operation also gave four warnings. Police arrested one person for driving under the influence and picked up one person for a misdemeanor arrest warrant and one for a felony arrest warrant.

The operation focused on aggressive drivers and hazardous driving.

“Nevada state laws require motorcyclists to wear a DOT helmet and possess a motorcycle license endorsement,” police said in a statement. “Drivers of vehicles should look twice before turning and share the road.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to pay for the enforcement.

