11-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in Fernley crash

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicyclist was seriously injured Saturday when he was hit crossing Fernley’s Main Street, the Nevada State Police said.

The crash happened in front of the North Lyon County Fire Protection District building and paramedics were able to help the boy immediately, NSP said.

The 11-year-old boy was in the crosswalk going north to south at about 1:40 p.m. when an eastbound sedan hit him, the NSP said.

Other details about the extent of the boy’s injuries were not immediately available.

The case remains under investigation.

