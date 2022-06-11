Advertisement

Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board

This April 22, 2021, photo shows a Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Ga. Tesla proposed a...
This April 22, 2021, photo shows a Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Ga. Tesla proposed a three-for-one split of its stock on Friday, June 10, 2022, a move that will make a single share of the electric car maker more accessible to investors but not affect the company's overall market value.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla has proposed a three-for-one split of its stock. The split will make a single share of the electric car maker more accessible to investors but not affect the company’s overall market value.

Tesla made the announcement Friday in its annual proxy statement, which also said Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will not be standing for re-election to the company’s board.

The company said in late March that was planning to split its stock for the second time in two years. At that time the stock was trading at over $1,000 a share. But Tesla shares are down about 39% since early April, shortly after its founder Elon Musk started raising the idea of buying Twitter.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire

Latest News

Food Truck Friday
Countdown to Food Truck Friday
SPCA-NN sues the City of Reno.
SPCA of Northern Nevada sues city over Reno Iron Works project
Deer Park Pool officially opens June 11. The City of Sparks says they have enough lifeguards...
No lifeguard on duty: Sparks struggles with worker shortage
Flag exchange
Flag exchange