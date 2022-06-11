NNIC resumes in-person international exchange programs and looks for host families in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease across the globe, international high school students, activists and delegates are starting to make their way to our area once again.

Through funding and partnerships, the Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC) has announced the return of in-person operations for more than nine of its foreign exchange programs.

Associate director of exchanges, Stacy Kinion says resuming face-to-face workshops and visits not only introduces the community to new people and ideas but helps the local economy.

“Facilitating exchanges online is just not the same,” said Kinion. “Most of the participants are staying in local hotels, eating at local restaurants, they are going to the Nevada Museum of Art. “We are injecting that money that we get from the federal government, back into the community.”

Estimates indicate that’s $5,000 per visitor.

One of the educational exchanges happening this summer is the Youth Leadership Program with Algeria, which is in need of host families.

“There’s really benefits for every person that the program comes in contact with,” said Olivia Bailey, program specialist at NNIC. “I would kind of call this the eleventh hour of home hosting. Any family can be a home host, we really want the diversity of our community.”

Host families have to pick up and drop off participants at UNR and provide breakfast and dinner.

Algeria students will be in Reno from June 14 to the 26.

“We also have opportunities for people to host just a one-night dinner, where they get to know participants just for that evening or they can host participants for a series of dinners. We do have weekend home hosting,” said Kinion.

Before hosting a visitor, every member of the family must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Other programs that are resuming in person include:

The Brazil Youth Ambassadors Program - January

The Youth Leadership Program with Kenya - January

The International Visitor Leadership Program

The Mandela Washington Fellows Program

The Open World Program

The Study of the U.S. Institutes on the Rule of Law and Public Service Programs

The Two-Way Young Climate Activists Exchange Program

The Young Leaders of America Initiative

For more information about available exchange programs, go to https://www.unr.edu/nnic/programs.

If you are interested in hosting Algeria participants for 12 days, email Olivia Bailey at obailey@nnic.org with questions or for hosting details.

