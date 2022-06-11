Reno student, school reach pact in gun tips bullying case

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada honors student has reached a tentative agreement to settle a federal lawsuit against administrators he accused of helping students bully him with hoax calls to an anonymous school threats hotline.

Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick didn’t take part in graduation ceremonies Friday, a day after a judge gave his lawyer and Washoe County School District attorneys time to finalize a pact.

Terms were not disclosed. Gorelick filed the lawsuit last month in U.S. District Court in Reno.

He argued that school district officials violated his constitutional rights by repeatedly searching his backpack and pickup truck after hoax calls to a state Department of Education hotline called SafeVoice.

