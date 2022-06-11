Members of Reno Elks Lodge host Soccer Shoot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four hours of fun and learning over at Wooster High School.

Saturday, members of the Reno Elks Lodge put on the organization’s second annual Soccer Shoot. Families with kids got to stop by for free to show off their skills on the pitch.

“We do a lot of things under the radar that help our community. This is something to help our youth,” said Douglas Shinault, a Reno Elks member.

Different stations allowed participants to dribble the ball around and shoot on goal.

But skill development was only a small part of the day’s event.

“Try your best even if you fail the first time. You can just keep going,” said participant Mia Pincolini.

Another participant, Olivia Sprowls, added “I thought it was really fun. The sportsmanship I thought was really good.”

The soccer shoot is one of the many events put on by Elks. For more than 100 years the organization gives families a chance to come together for meals, events, and volunteer efforts. Each branch has a building, golf course, or pool. There are more than one million members around the country.

Reno Elks number 597 put on the soccer clinic.

“We do scholarships. We help veterans. We do stuff up at the air races. We do stuff out in the community and food bank work,” Shinault said.

“We’re just over 2,000 members and you can get online with the Elks organization or come to our local Reno lodge and get an application and fill it out,” added Laura Henry, on getting involved with the Elks.

