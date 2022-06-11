Lockwood Dump fire reignites, sends smoke into the Truckee Meadows

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at the Lockwood Landfill reignited Friday after crews thought it was extinguished, Storey County Emergency Director Joe Curtis said.

The fire sent smoke into the south end of the Truckee Meadows.

The first report of a fire was about 2:15 p.m. and Storey County emergency crews arrived to find Waste Management had a dozer, water tank and staff on scene putting out the fire.

It was in the demolition area where people dump construction material. About 30 minutes later it was under control and Storey County left, Curtis said.

A fire rekindled around 5 p.m. and Storey County went back and found about a quarter of an acre burning. The fire was again extinguished and Waste Management is doing a 24-hour watch to make sure it doesn’t start again, Curtis said.

