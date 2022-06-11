Advertisement

Lockwood Dump fire reignites, sends smoke into the Truckee Meadows

The fire at the Lockwood Landfill.
The fire at the Lockwood Landfill.(Alert Tahoe Fire Camera)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:47 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at the Lockwood Landfill reignited Friday after crews thought it was extinguished, Storey County Emergency Director Joe Curtis said.

The fire sent smoke into the south end of the Truckee Meadows.

The first report of a fire was about 2:15 p.m. and Storey County emergency crews arrived to find Waste Management had a dozer, water tank and staff on scene putting out the fire.

It was in the demolition area where people dump construction material. About 30 minutes later it was under control and Storey County left, Curtis said.

A fire rekindled around 5 p.m. and Storey County went back and found about a quarter of an acre burning. The fire was again extinguished and Waste Management is doing a 24-hour watch to make sure it doesn’t start again, Curtis said.

