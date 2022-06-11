Advertisement

Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

Face mask recommendations graphic
Face mask recommendations graphic(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) - With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings.

The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Clark County the designation based on recent rates of hospital admissions and bed occupancies for COVID-19.

To help slow the virus’ spread, the health district this week also launched two vending machines carrying self-test kits. One machine is at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center. The other is at Mesa View Regional Hospital.

