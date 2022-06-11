Eight-Run Ninth Seals Aces’ 13-4 Triumph Over River Cats

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - With a slim 5-4 lead, the Reno Aces’ (33-25) offense caught fire with a season-high eight-run ninth capped off by a Dominic Canzone grand slam in a decisive 13-4 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (22-36). Friday’s win extends Reno’s winning streak to a season-high seven games.

Jancarlos Cintron began the eight-run ninth with an RBI double to plate Cole Tucker for a 6-4 lead. Immediately after Cintron’s RBI two-bagger, Dominic Fletcher sent a two-run shot to right and extended Reno’s lead to 8-4. After a bases-loaded walk from Drew Ellis, Canzone put a stamp on the game with a grand slam to right-center for a 13-4 advantage.

Ryne Nelson took the mound for Reno and tossed a season-high 6.2 innings of three-run (two earned) ball on six hits and struck out eight batters in a no-decision. Nelson has struck out eight batters in each of his last three starts.

Once the Henderson, Nevada native’s outing was over, Justin Lewis took the ball in relief and earned his first Triple-A win with 1.1 innings of one-run ball on one hit and a strikeout.

After an offensive stalemate in the first four innings, Stone Garrett put the Aces up 1-0 with a solo shot to right-center in the top of the fifth. The Aces added two more runs in the inning by way of a sacrifice fly from Tucker and an RBI single from Cintron for a 3-0 lead.

The River Cats battled back and tied the game at four in the seventh inning with a two-run homer from Heliot Ramos.

Reno reclaimed a 5-4 lead when Buddy Kennedy led off the eighth with a bang and lifted a ball over the left-center wall for a solo homer.

This is the first time in franchise history that Sacramento has lost eleven-straight games.

In his first four games of the series, Canzone is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two grand slams, 11 RBI and five runs scored.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-5, GS, 5 RBI, 2 R.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R.

Jancarlos Cintron: 4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R.

Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, and extended his hitting streak to six games.

Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB.

Justin Lewis: W, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, K.

Ryne Nelson: ND, 6.2 IP, 3 R (2 ER), 6 H, 8 K’s.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants through Sunday, June 12. The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

