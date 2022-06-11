Bowers Pool in Washoe Valley reopens just in time for summer

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Just in time for summer, the Bowers Pool will reopen on June 11 and will feature new amenities.

“We did new plaster to the entire pool, we created a more shallow area in the shallow end for swim lessons for our little kids, we have a new accessible ramp entering into the pool from the shallow end, we also redid the diving board, and we are excited to introduce a splash pad, replacing the old wading pool,” said Colleen Wallace-Barnum, Parks Superintendent with Washoe County.

The pool was closed in 2010 because of the economic recession, and after three years of being closed, the William N. Pennington Foundation started work to repair the pool for the community.

Now, 10 years later, after receiving five grants amounting to over 1.5 million dollars from the William N. Pennington Foundation, Washoe County is able to keep Bowers Pool a premier aquatics destination.

“We have created new deck space, where we have 2 reservable pavilions on the deck, we are now allowed to sell some concessions to the public... so we’re really excited to see the changes here at Bowers Pool and we couldn’t be happier to have something top-notch for our community to enjoy,” said Wallace-Barnum.

The pool will be open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer.

The pool is on the site of the Bowers Mansion. Tours of Bowers Mansion are currently offered on weekends and holidays, and will expand to four days a week June 13-August 12. Tours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every hour, on the hour, Friday through Monday.

Learn more about Bowers Mansion, the pool, and other family activities, by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.