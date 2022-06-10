West Reno brush fire halted; one lane of eastbound I-80 to open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -5:25 P.M. UPDATE: Forward progress on a brush fire burning near Interstate 80 and McCarran Boulevard has been stopped at 5 acres, the Reno Fire Department reported.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 80 is being reopened.

There were no injuries and no structures lost due to the fire.

A fire investigator said it appears a downed power line started the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed in west Reno as crews respond to a brush fire on the southeast corner of McCarran and I-80.

The fire was reported at 4:01 p.m.

Smoke from the fire is visible on the Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera.

The fire has been contained at 5 acres with no reported damages to structures or personal property. Crews will stay onsite for cleanup. https://t.co/bqSck11pV2 — Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) June 11, 2022

#BREAKING Wildfire in the area of IR-80 and West McCarran Blvd. Eastbound IR-80 from West McCarran to Keystone currently closed. Avoid area and use alternate route. — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) June 10, 2022