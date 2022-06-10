Advertisement

West Reno brush fire halted; one lane of eastbound I-80 to open

The scene of a brush fire near Interstate 80 in west Reno.
The scene of a brush fire near Interstate 80 in west Reno.(Harrison Brenner/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -5:25 P.M. UPDATE: Forward progress on a brush fire burning near Interstate 80 and McCarran Boulevard has been stopped at 5 acres, the Reno Fire Department reported.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 80 is being reopened.

There were no injuries and no structures lost due to the fire.

A fire investigator said it appears a downed power line started the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed in west Reno as crews respond to a brush fire on the southeast corner of McCarran and I-80.

The fire was reported at 4:01 p.m.

Smoke from the fire is visible on the Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera.

A screenshot of a Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera showing a brush fire along...
A screenshot of a Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera showing a brush fire along Interstate 80 in west Reno.(NDOT)

