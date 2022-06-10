Sierra Academy of Style to host fashion show for local non-profits combatting sex-trafficking, domestic violence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets now for Sierra Academy of Style’s fashion show, “A Musical Journey.” Designers took movie musicals and created unique runway looks for each beloved film.

The fashion show is a fundraiser for Awaken and Xquisite, two local non-profits working to end sex-trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence in Nevada and to help survivors of those situations go on to live healthy, flourishing lives.

Owner of Sierra Academy of Style, Anthony Gayner; co-founder and youth intervention director for Awaken, Jen Robinson; and founder and executive director for Xquisite, Brenda Sandquist stopped by Morning Break to talk about this month’s fashion show and the mission behind each organization.

The show is Saturday, June 25 at 1:30 p.m at the Sierra Academy of Style (1851 S Roop St #100 - Carson City). Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

Tickets:

General admission is $10 at the door.

Seats are $15.

VIP tables are $37.50 each seat or $150 for the table.

Super VIP is $50 a seat or $200 for the table.

Tickets can be purchased in advanced or at the order. To purchase tickets ahead of time, please please call 775-885-7417 or email sascarsoncity@gmail.com.

The goal is to raise raise $10,000 ($5,000 for each organization). There will also be a silent auction gift basket. Proceeds for that will go to the Sierra Academy of Style to help the student council host future community fundraisers. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

To learn more about the Sierra Academy of Style, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about Awaken, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about Xquisite, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

