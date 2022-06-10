Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of selling Fentanyl to detectives

Darin Baca
Darin Baca(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man faces several drug trafficking charges after he allegedly sold detectives Fentanyl on multiple occasions.

The investigation into Darin Baca, 23, started in February 2022 after the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) received a Secret Witness tip that he was selling Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while being in possession of firearms.

Investigators say Baca sold Fentanyl powder and fraudulent M30 Fentanyl pills to detectives multiple times.

On April 27, 2022, RNU detectives and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit arrested Baca near Enterprise and Valley roads in Reno. They recovered approximately 1,000 Fentanyl pills, pink powder Fentanyl, and two firearms, the sheriff’s office reported.

Baca is charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, one count of Sales of a Controlled Substance, one count of Sales of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school/park, one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (100-400gm), and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited person.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire

Latest News

Rebuilding Greenville after the Dixie Fire
Rebuilding Greenville
Morning Break's 100th Episode
Morning Break celebrates 100th episode!
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022.
Heat advisory issued as temperatures soar
Movie Minute - June 10, 2022
Movie Minute: Dinosaurs roam the modern world in “Jurassic World Dominion”