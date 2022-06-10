Man arrested, accused of selling Fentanyl to detectives

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man faces several drug trafficking charges after he allegedly sold detectives Fentanyl on multiple occasions.

The investigation into Darin Baca, 23, started in February 2022 after the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) received a Secret Witness tip that he was selling Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while being in possession of firearms.

Investigators say Baca sold Fentanyl powder and fraudulent M30 Fentanyl pills to detectives multiple times.

On April 27, 2022, RNU detectives and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit arrested Baca near Enterprise and Valley roads in Reno. They recovered approximately 1,000 Fentanyl pills, pink powder Fentanyl, and two firearms, the sheriff’s office reported.

Baca is charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, one count of Sales of a Controlled Substance, one count of Sales of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school/park, one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (100-400gm), and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited person.

