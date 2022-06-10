PG&E pleads not guilty in deadly 2020 California wildfire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - A California utility company has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges it faces after its equipment was blamed for starting a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes in 2020.

The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says Pacific Gas & Electric was arraigned Thursday at a court in Redding on 31 criminal counts and enhancements, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for next year.

The wind-whipped Zogg Fire began on Sept. 27, 2020, and raged through rugged terrain and small communities west of Redding. Last year, state fire investigators concluded the fire was sparked by a tree that fell onto a PG&E distribution line.

