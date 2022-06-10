Advertisement

Nevada’s Ader looks to add to record-breaking legacy at final NCAA Championships

6-9-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Long cemented as Nevada’s most decorated track and field athlete, Nicola Ader will try to add to her stellar legacy when she competes in the heptathlon at this week’s NCAA Championships from Eugene, Ore.

In what will be Ader’s last meet in Silver and Blue, the seven-time All-American is looking to achieve a first-team designation - something she’s yet to accomplish. That means a top-eight finish.

Arriving in Reno from Germany in 2017, Ader has since made the Biggest Little City a second home. Her impact stretched far from campus as she helped efforts to feed and comfort the homeless through the Reno Burrito Project. She says spending her critical college years in Northern Nevada has helped shape her as a young adult.

You can follow Nicola’s journey through the heptathlon here and hear from her in the video above. Competition begins Friday at 1 p.m. Pacific with the 100m hurdles and ends Saturday at 4:13 p.m. with the 800m run.

