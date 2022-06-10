Nevada justices mulling open primary, ranked-choice measure

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court is considering whether an initiative will advance to the ballot in November to ask voters if they want to create open primaries and ranked-choice voting in general elections.

Justices took no immediate action after arguments Wednesday on an appeal by attorneys representing Democrats who argue the proposed measure violates a state constitutional requirement that ballot questions address just one subject. Initiative proponents say the measure dubbed

“Better Voting Nevada” says the method for electing representatives for Congress, statewide offices and the Legislature is one subject. A state judge in Carson City ruled in January that the measure met Nevada’s rules, and backers say they’ve got enough signatures to qualify it for the ballot.

