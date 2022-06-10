Advertisement

Movie Minute: Dinosaurs roam the modern world in “Jurassic World Dominion”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jurassic World Dominion is being billed as the final installment of the the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise. But original cast member, Laura Dern says, never say never. However, for now, this weekend’s box-office hit is the end of the beloved dinosaur series. Cast from the original Jurassic Park series join the Jurassic World characters in a world where dinosaurs are as common in the city streets as rats and alley cats. Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters everywhere June 10.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel was released this week on Disney+. The newest Marvel superhero in the MCU is an Avengers-loving, Muslim teenage girl from Jersey City who stumbles upon a family heirloom with strange, mystic powers. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

