Local company brings specialty pickles to Nevada

The Nevada Brining Company is the first craft pickle company in the state of Nevada.
By Josh Little
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Brining Company is the first craft pickle company in the state of Nevada.

“Nevada didn’t have a pickle company, so we did it,” said owner Matt Soter.

The idea came to him following a health scare, after he had his gallbladder removed.

“Pickle juice helped get me off my medications. It was a natural remedy for me. How it processes and cleanses your system,” explained Soter.

So he opened up the company back in 2014, starting small, by ordering 200 cucumbers per week.

“The very first product that came out was our deli-style pickle, which is really our only traditional offering,” added Soter.

They now go through about 2,000 cucumbers per week, and offer a variety of specialty flavors, including the Boozy Pickle.

“The pickle-back shot was a big thing when we started this deal,” explained Soter. “And so we thought to ourselves, why can’t we take the bourbon and the pickle and put them together.”

It’s become the best-seller, and has earned national recognition after being feature by Parade. They also have collaborations with local restaurants, like the “Icky” Pickle, made with Great Basin Brewing Company’s popular IPA.

“I love it when people tell me they don’t like pickles,” admitted Soter. “I can usually always find something you’re going to like.”

The products have expanded into Stagecoach Carrots, Comstock Cauliflower and Great Basin Beets, Plus a variety of rubs, spices and brines.

“We’re trying to separate ourselves from every other pickle you’re going to see on the shelf,” added Soter. “Minimal ingredients. And that’s what separates the natural pickles from the ones that have been sitting in jars for years and years that you’re getting a hold of that have really heavy duty preservatives. And those come through in the flavors.”

Nevada Brining Company products are now available at Sprouts stores statewide, and more than 60 Whole Foods locations in Nevada and California. You’ll also find them at several restaurants and delis here in northern Nevada.

“We have been very lucky and very blessed, again, by our community,” stressed Soter. “We’ve gotten a lot of help along the way, and we’re very thankful for that.”

Nevada Brining Company is located at 185 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks. You can check out the menu by clicking the link below.

