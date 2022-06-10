Law enforcement, faith leaders tackle community issues over breakfast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Local law enforcement agencies and leaders of the various faith based communities in the Truckee Meadows met for breakfast Thursday morning at the Peppermill.

These two sides of the community get together like this about every six months. It’s part meet and greet. Part briefing. Part outreach.

The two groups have common interests: problems our community faces.

“To talk about how we can work together,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam, “and most importantly how we can make our community better.”

“And a lot of the issues that we’re dealing with in the church, we’re also seeing in law enforcement,” added Greg Watson, a volunteer chaplain with the Sheriff’s Office.

The breakfast was a chance for law enforcement to update the faith leaders on their efforts on some of those issues, but it was also a two way street.

“To be able to sit down and talk, share ideas and talk about the ways we can empower each other and allow each other to do what’s best for our community,” said Watson.

And much of that exchange of ideas came in individual face to face meetings at each table over breakfast. Two issues dominated those conversations: gun violence and homelessness.

“And so now we can talk about ‘Hey, here’s what we’re doing as law enforcement” said the sheriff. “How can we collaborate with you to reduce recidivism? What can we do before that violence? and so to have these face-to-face conversations and then say ‘How can we partner?”

The idea was that both would leave the meeting with a better understanding and, when it counts, the beginnings of a partnership.

