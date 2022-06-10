Kids Cafe free smmer meals begins Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The 2022 Kids Cafe summer meals begins Monday at 34 places in the Reno-Sparks area.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will provide free daily meals. There are also offerings in Fernley and Schurz. Meals must be eaten on site.

Kids Meal schedule: https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/kidscafeschedule/

Kids Meal map: https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/kidscafemap/

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada said in the Silver State nearly one in six children do not have regular access to nutritious food.

“The Food Bank of Northern Nevada would like as many children and youth as possible to be able to have the food that they need during the summer months when they are out of school,” it said in a statement.

