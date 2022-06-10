Advertisement

Kids Cafe free smmer meals begins Monday

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada again offers free meals for children. Meals must be seated on site.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The 2022 Kids Cafe summer meals begins Monday at 34 places in the Reno-Sparks area.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will provide free daily meals. There are also offerings in Fernley and Schurz. Meals must be eaten on site.

Kids Meal schedule: https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/kidscafeschedule/

Kids Meal map: https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/kidscafemap/

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada said in the Silver State nearly one in six children do not have regular access to nutritious food.

“The Food Bank of Northern Nevada would like as many children and youth as possible to be able to have the food that they need during the summer months when they are out of school,” it said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire

Latest News

Law enforcement hosts Faith Based Breakfast
Law enforcement, faith leaders tackle community issues over breakfast
A group called Close Knit Friends knits and crochets items to donate to people in the northern...
‘Close Knit Friends’ members invite you to join them
Top tips from Silver Bear Swim School
Swimming safely this summer: What parents and kids need to know
High school senior walks at graduation after traumatic brain injury.
Reno high school senior walks at graduation after traumatic brain injury