Heat advisory issued as temperatures soar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect Friday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s around Reno. The advisory will be in place until 8 p.m.

These are potentially record setting highs for this time of year. The average first 100 degrees for Reno isn`t until July 10th, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will remain sunny and hot Saturday before a cooling trend on Sunday with a chance for light showers.

People who are sensitive to heat should take extra precautions if they plan to be outside for extended periods of time.

Here are some helpful tips from the National Weather Service:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

