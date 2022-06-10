Global Wellness Day celebrated on Saturday June 11

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Global Wellness Day is honored annually, on the second Saturday of June. It encourages us all to highlight our well-being, asking ourselves...how can we live healthier and happier lives?

Whether spending time outdoors or quiet meditation, Julie Orblych, Wellness Expert and Spa Director of the Stillwater Spa at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe offers five daily tips, which include:

1.) Pause and give mindfulness before your day begins. As soon as you start your day, begin with positive “I am” statements.

2.) Give gratitude.

3.) Set intentions for the day ahead

4.) For the first half hour to an hour say, “Tech no!” Don’t hop on social media or check emails, make some moments your own.

5.) Play music, a song can turn a frown upside down.

“Sometimes we forget about ourselves, and we put all the attention on everybody else, but in order for us to give to other people, we first have to give to ourselves,” Orblych tells KOLO 8.

The Hyatt regency in Incline Village has revamped its ‘Tahoe Adventures’ program, providing more than 70 activities that include archery, hiking, and meditation, which are all free for resort guests. She suggests this could a great stay-cation, if you live in our area. Also, the Stillwater Spa is open daily with a new menu.

https://www.globalwellnessday.org/ is a great site that is offering a livestream on June 11 and supportive resources as well.

To sign up for calming amenities at the Hyatt, head to https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/spas/Stillwater-Spa-Lake-Tahoe/home.html or https://uqr.to/HyattAdventures.

