Erquiaga named acting Nevada university chancellor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The former chief of the Nevada Department of Education has been appointed interim chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Dale Erquiaga will serve in the role overseeing Nevada’s public university system for 18 months as university regents seek a permanent replacement. Regents appointed him to the job on Thursday.

Melody Rose served 19 months as chancellor before reaching a separation agreement on April 1.

Erquiaga starts July 1 and will earn a base salary of $300,000, The Associated Press reported.

Some groups urged the regents to postpone a vote on the appointment and release a full list of names that were submitted for consideration, in the name of transparency, AP said.

Regents Lois Tarkanian and John Moran voted no.

Erquiaga’s career in public service in Nevada includes a recent appointment as the executive director of the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, the NSHE said.

Erquiaga previously worked as the director of government affairs, public policy, and strategic planning at the Clark County School District and as superintendent of public instruction for Nevada, the NSHE said. He also served as director of the Nevada State Department of Museums, Library & Arts and was Nevada’s chief deputy secretary of state.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as acting chancellor of this great state’s public higher education system,” Erquiaga said in a statement released by NSHE. “Our universities, state college, community colleges, and research institute are state treasures. I look forward to working with our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends to ensure our important work continues to positively impact the lives of all Nevadans.”

