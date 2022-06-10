Baker’s Mark: Amy Garcia shows how to decorate cakes like a pro by creating your own toppers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What do people usually do when they celebrate an anniversary? They go on vacation! Which is why, in honor of Morning Break’s 100th episode on Friday, Amy Garcia from Mother of Macros Meal Prep created a beautiful Luau-themed drip cake perfect for any celebration!

Decorating a cake doesn’t have to be complicated, especially with these inexpensive hacks that anyone can purchase on Amazon for at the dollar store. You can even purchase a plain or simply decorated cake from Mother of Macros to bring home and zhuzh up yourself!

To order desserts from Garcia and learn more about Mother of Macros Meal Prep, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

