Advertisement

Baker’s Mark: Amy Garcia shows how to decorate cakes like a pro by creating your own toppers

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What do people usually do when they celebrate an anniversary? They go on vacation! Which is why, in honor of Morning Break’s 100th episode on Friday, Amy Garcia from Mother of Macros Meal Prep created a beautiful Luau-themed drip cake perfect for any celebration!

Decorating a cake doesn’t have to be complicated, especially with these inexpensive hacks that anyone can purchase on Amazon for at the dollar store. You can even purchase a plain or simply decorated cake from Mother of Macros to bring home and zhuzh up yourself!

To order desserts from Garcia and learn more about Mother of Macros Meal Prep, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire

Latest News

Morning Break's 100th Episode
Morning Break celebrates 100th episode!
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022.
Heat advisory issued as temperatures soar
Movie Minute - June 10, 2022
Movie Minute: Dinosaurs roam the modern world in “Jurassic World Dominion”
Sierra Academy of Style Fashion Show Fundraiser
Sierra Academy of Style to host fashion show for local non-profits combatting sex-trafficking, domestic violence