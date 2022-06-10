NV ACLU invites victims of the housing crisis to share their stories at State Legislature meeting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada ACLU is asking those struggling through the housing crisis to share their stories at a state legislature meeting.

Erika Minaberry was days late on rent when she received a seven day pay or quit eviction notice.

“I told them I was waiting on rental assistance,” said Minaberry.

The mother of three was a week away from starting a new job, but after seeing what happened to her neighbor who got the same notice, she knew it was time to find another place.

“She (the neighbor) scrambled to get all the money together that she needed to pay rent, the day after she paid and got caught up with everything, she was given a no-cause eviction,” said Minaberry.

Minaberry says the landlord had started making improvements in the units.

“My landlord was ready to bring in that cash cow, and what better way to do that then to give the current tenants a no-cause eviction and then bring new tenants who can probably pay twice as much.”

So her next step was to use her deposit to cover what she owned and start sending applications.

“I would pay the fee to apply and immediately after I got all the paperwork in they would say that, that location had already be rented out,” said Minaberry.

With three days left, she found a place.

“I’m looking good on paper, I have a good credit score, good paying job and I was staring at homelessness right in the face,” said Minaberry.

Stories like hers are not uncommon in Nevada. That’s why the ACLU is calling for those who have experienced eviction, price gouging, loss of home, struggles finding housing or been victims of application fee scammers to share their stories during an interim committee of the Nevada Legislature meeting to discuss housing policies.

“None of these legislators are renters and they haven’t rented in a long time,” said Lily Baran, policy associate at the Nevada ACLU. “They need to hear from their constituents about how these kinds of bills and not acting on bills like these out of a pandemic affects them.”

She’s referring to a bill AB16, which would have abolished summary evictions but didn’t pass the last legislature.

Summary eviction is accomplished through a simplified legal procedure, without the formalities of a full trial. If a tenant receives a seven-day eviction notice for non-payment of rent and fails to file an affidavit in court by the end of that timeframe, no summons, complaint or hearing is required for a landlord to receive approval to evict the tenant.

“It’s an expedited process to evict tenants,” said Baran.

However, there are those who disagree with eliminating this type of eviction. Joey Jennings with Rylexa Properties says “The ACLU is trying to help tenants but this policy of eliminating summary evictions would actually hurt tenants more. The reason I say that is because when a landlord vets a prospective tenant the landlord takes into consideration how quickly they can be removed if they become a problem. Those problems would include not paying their rent or breaching a lease agreement by allowing a dog or multiple people to live with them against the terms of the lease. These are very popular problems landlords have.”

He adds that “If summary evictions are excluded, the vetting process will become so much more stringent that prospective tenants will be denied residency due to past rental history, criminal records, employment or credit scores.”

The Nevada ACLU is also looking for clarification from the legislature about rent caps.

“We need the legislature to expressly give the counties and cities the ability to cap rent prices and enact some type of rent control in there that works for their municipality,” said Baran. “Because it isn’t that they absolutely cannot and is not that they absolutely can and it’s just kind of a game of hot potato. So, we really need that clarified.”

The nonprofit says the issue of rent gouging is more prominent among large scale landlords, those who own 70 to 100 units and are not thinking about the people inside the units.

“It is important to cauterize the greed,” said Baran.

The meeting will be Friday, June 10th at 9:00 a.m. Public comment can be made in the fallowing ways:

In person at the legislature building 401 S. Carson Street, room 4100 or by phone, calling (669) 900-6833, meeting ID is 845 3262 4376, press #. Call just before 9:00 a.m. to speak during opening general public comments.

The committee’s email is LC@lcb.state.nv.us, you can see the full agenda here.

