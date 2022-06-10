25th Annual BBQ, Brews, and Blues Festival happening at The Row

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today and tomorrow the annual BBQ, Brews, and Blues Festival is back at The Row. This year they are offering two days of Nevada’s best barbecue, 50 microbreweries to taste from, and live music.

Beer tasting packages for the 25th annual event are on sale for $45 for a one-day pass and $75 for today and tomorrow. The festival will also feature a new Beer Olympics event where participants can put their drinking and physical strength to the test.

Tony Marini, Vice President of Casino and Community Operations mentioned what the community expect downtown,

“Our entertainment is going to be phenomenal... Don Felder from The Eagles, we also have Pop 2K for some 90′s and 2000′s throwbacks! We’re excited about that, and we also have our great barbecue. Greg’s barbecue, Gino’s barbecue ,we have all kinds of stuff today, Marini said. ”

