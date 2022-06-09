Tahoe’s celebrity golf tournament right around the corner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Billed as the biggest celebrity golf tournament in the country, the American Century Championship returns for a 33rd year July 6-10 at Edgewood Tahoe.

At Wednesday’s media day KOLO 8 News Now talked with event organizers, and The Miz, a WWE superstar making his first appearance at the tournament.

For information about this year’s ACC, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.