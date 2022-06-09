Swimming safely this summer: What parents and kids need to know

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teaching a child how to swim may be on many parents’ to-do lists this summer, even if your child is an experienced swimmer there are tips to keep in mind before heading out to the pool.

Being water safe starts with knowing where the walls, edges, and ledges are. This is critical for a kid getting out safely. Parents can easily practice some drills so their child is prepared for any situation.

In the case of an emergency, kids should always get an adult. Trying to grab the toy that just fell in or attempting to save a friend is never recommended.

Silver Bear Swim School urges parents to have a designated water watcher. It is reported that 9 out of 10 drownings happen when someone is watching swimmers but not paying attention.

Audrey Wood is Silver Bear Swim School’s Administrative Coordinator, she shared what parents can teach to their kids in the case they fall in,

“Drowning is the number one cause of death in kids under the age of five and the second for those under the age of fifteen. We always teach our kids if they fall in the water they need to turn back and go back to the wall that they came from we want to educate kids on the dangers of water, but also teach them to be confident in it and know it’s also something fun,” Wood said.

For parents who are teaching their kids how to swim, it’s recommended to limit using floatation devices. If you are using them, make sure they are coast guard certified. Some floats can put a child in a life-threatening situation.

For more about Silver Bear Swim School, click here.

