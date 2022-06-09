Advertisement

Sheriff: Fernley man, two from Vegas arrested in Nebraska with 2 lbs of meth

Mario Moore, Tyrell Gill, Megan Shunick
Mario Moore, Tyrell Gill, Megan Shunick(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy followed the smell of marijuana, and it led him to much more than just pot.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was filling up his patrol car with gas Monday when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was also stopped to get fuel. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana but also two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two handguns. The vehicle had three people, including two ex-felons.

Tyrell O. Gill, 33, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Mario A. Moore, 49, of Fernley, Nevada was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Megan N. Shunick, 30, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Roberto Ramirez-Martinez and the scene of a fatal crash on East Golden Valley Drive.
Arrest in Golden Valley head-on crash that killed one

Latest News

Sparks Marina planting trout
NDOW Plants Trout In Sparks Marina
South Reno Rescue
Complicated Rescue at South Reno Work-Related Accident
SPCA sues City of Reno
SPCA sues City of Reno
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather