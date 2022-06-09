Sheriff: Fernley man, two from Vegas arrested in Nebraska with 2 lbs of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy followed the smell of marijuana, and it led him to much more than just pot.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was filling up his patrol car with gas Monday when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was also stopped to get fuel. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana but also two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two handguns. The vehicle had three people, including two ex-felons.

Tyrell O. Gill, 33, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Mario A. Moore, 49, of Fernley, Nevada was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Megan N. Shunick, 30, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony.

