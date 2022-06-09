Reno high school senior walks at graduation after traumatic brain injury

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday was a special day for one high school senior who almost never made it to this day.

More than three years ago, the family of Felicity Cueva arrived at a Reno Hospital, expecting the worst.

“The fears of any mother whenever their children go out were coming true,” said Felicity’s mom, Veronica Cueva.

The then 17-year-old was riding a motorcycle with a friend when they hit a patch of ice on the road at high speed and lost control.

“Her arm does not move, at all, and then with the left side, she has what’s called spasticity so she doesn’t have that motor function that we all normally do,” said Veronica Cueva.

Felicity suffered a traumatic brain injury and had to relearn how to eat, walk and talk.

“The way she communicated was with a big board with the alphabet on it and she used her foot to spell things out,” said Veronica Cueva. “That was the only way for her to communicate her feelings and what she needed.”

“It was so freaking frustrating like being able to think exactly what you want to say and have to spell it out completely and correctly for anybody to understand,” said Felicity Cueva.

About eight months after the crash, she was doing school from home.

“We had to set up all kinds of specialized equipment and teachers were coming in and out, therapists were coming in and out, which frustrated her sometimes too,” said Veronica Cueva. “She just wanted to rest.”

Graham Kirby is a teacher and case manager at Robert McQueen High School. When he first started working with Cueva, he was unsure of how much she could progress but quickly realized she had a tremendous amount of fight in her.

“There was definitely a lot of ups and downs but boy, she just improved every day and had the best personality,” said Mr. Kirby.

Recovery was not easy and at times slow.

“They actually said they didn’t think she would be able to graduate, at all. It would be too difficult for her to get the credits she needed with her cognitive ability,” said Veronica Cueva.

By January of 2020, Felicity had returned to school but not for long. Once COVID hit, she had to get used to virtual learning.

“One of the hardest times that is in my memory is when we were walking back through McQueen and they had a huge 2020 graduation wall up and she just… Broke down and started crying ‘cause her picture wasn’t up there,” said Veronica Cueva as she got emotional, remembering her daughter’s pain.

Even when her family and Mr. Kirby kept pushing her, Felicity says she still experienced depression.

“I just feel like, why did I deserve this? Why did this happen to me?” But she knew that once down, the only way is up.

On Wednesday evening, June 8 the now 20-year-old walked across the stage and became a high school graduate. An accomplishment, she admits took a lot of will of power but also a great support system.

“I couldn’t have done it without you, thank you,” said Felicity while hugging Mr. Kirby who said, “You would’ve done it without me.”

“When this accident happened and they told me that her cognitive level is just not where it should be for her to graduate, I thought to myself ‘I feel like you don’t know who Felicity is’,” said Veronica Cueva.

“It’s definitely been the highlight of my career,” said Mr. Kirby. “This is why we’re teachers, for Felicity.”

He adds the school and all her teachers are proud of the young woman.

Felicity is going to Truckee Meadows Community College to become a trauma counselor and the family is working on getting her more equipment that can help her be more independent.

Before the accident, the high school graduate says, she used to go out a lot and drink alcohol but gave that up because of this experience. She now puts more value on her family and hopes her story will inspire others to do the same.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.