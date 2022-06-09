Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting in Nevada wraps up Friday, and the Washoe County Registrar’s Office is alerting voters to a few issues they have seen with mail-in ballots.

During a media briefing Thursday, the county said they had received at least one envelope with no ballot inside. They have also seen two ballots stuffed into one envelope.

The county added that they are seeing a spike in the number of voters who are cutting off the barcode on their mail-in ballot.

The county wants to assure voters that the barcodes do not contain any personal information and warned that ballots with the barcode cut off cannot be processed properly.

You can check the status of your ballot here. You can also see if your ballot has been challenged. If your ballot has been challenged, you should call the Washoe County Registrar’s Office.

The county also said they had not received any reports of voter intimidation. However, they noted that they tend to see voters report such instances after election day. If voters feel they are being intimidated, the county urged them to call the Registrar’s Office and report it immediately.

So far, more than 43,000 voters in Washoe County have cast ballots in the Nevada primary with a slight majority choosing mail-in over in-person voting.

Primary election day is Tuesday, June 14, 2022. To see current wait times at polling locations across Washoe County on primary election day, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.