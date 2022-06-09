Advertisement

Dragon Lights Festival returns to May Arboretum

Chinese Lantern graphic
Chinese Lantern graphic(Pexels via MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dragon Lights Festival returns to the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens from July 1 to Aug. 12.

It features 42 lantern sculptures made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

New at Dragon Lights Reno this year is an interactive playground with lantern displays. Visitors can touch the displays, interact with them and climb on them.

There will also be a Lantern Food Court offering food and drinks from both local and traveling food vendors.

The Dragon Lights Festival offers a discount of $5 on general and children’s admission tickets purchased through June 14. Use code EARLYDRAGON.

To buy tickets and for more information, go to https://dragonlightsreno.org/.

Greater Nevada Credit Union is a sponsor.

“We are thrilled to be back in Reno this summer with all new lanterns that are sure to delight people of all ages as they meander through the immersive exhibit in the beautiful setting of the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture.

