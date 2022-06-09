Advertisement

Community invited to 15th Annual Cops and Burgers event benefitting Special Olympics Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) and Nevada State Police are teaming up once again for the 2022 Cops and Burgers event Sunday, June 12 at Baldini’s in Reno.

Nevada State Police officers will trade in their badges for burgers to collect donations for Special Olympics Nevada’s Law Enforcement Torch Run. LETR supports Special Olympics Nevada through fundraising and public awareness, which in turn enhances the quality of life of our athletes. LETR is a year round fundraising campaign with a wide variety of fundraising events taking place throughout the year, culminating at the Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games.

The event will feature burgers, music, a beer garden and a car show. The car show is open to all makes, models and years. It’s $25 to register.

You can come anytime from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 to the Baldini’s parking lot (865 S Rock Blvd., Sparks, NV 89801). The parking lot will open at 7:00 a.m. for those participating in the car show. For more information, click here.

