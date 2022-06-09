‘Close Knit Friends’ members invite you to join them

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The quiet tapping sound of knitting needles can be heard as people make soft and comforting clothing items for others as warm conversations take place around a table inside the Holy Cross Lutheran Church on McCarran Boulevard every second and fourth Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

”Warm, friendly, safe, comfortable because we are a faith-based group. So, we do pray for one another. We pray for our ministry. We pray for the recipients of the items we give,” said Close Knit Friends Coordinator, Peggy Whitney.

Looking at a multi-colored baby blanket KOLO 8 News Now Anchor Noah Bond asks, “When someone gets that, what’s the real message there?”

Whitney responds, “You’re loved. You’re cared for. Someone is thinking about you.”

The group is called Close Knit Friends. It’s members donate handmade items to eight groups. One is the women’s veteran program manager. Her name is Shana Schenck. ”They’re just a sweet genuine giving group and then I have the pleasure of taking these shawls and lap blankets and taking them to our women veteran’s patients and see the expressions on their faces. They have something that is homemade and just so beautiful,” she said.

These donations are made possible in part by the leaders at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on South McCarran Boulevard.

They allow Close Knit Friends to meet in their building free of charge. “When we came here to the Church. They had this cupboard ready for us and like I said all of this yarn is donated and we use it for all of the projects that go out into the community,” said Whitney.

This group is inviting all to come join in the mission to care and love others.

”We can help you learn. We can help you remember. My first hat took me about three months to make and now I can make them in about one hour. That’s the truth,” Whitney said.

You can join Close Knit Friends twice a month on the second and fourth Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., except in December.

The group is not affiliated with a religious organization, but meets in the Holy Cross Lutheran Church on South McCarran Boulevard in Reno.

