Beloved, respected and admired principal graduates with class of 2022

Sparks High School principal Kevin Carroll bids farewell to students at graduation ceremonies inside Lawlor Events Center(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Pomp and Circumstance” is something that is all too familiar to most of us. This time of year, during graduation season it’s tough to get away from the tune.

For principal Kevin Carroll it’s the sound of success. Sparks High has the highest graduation rate of any public high school in Sparks.

He’s witnessed nine of these events as chief.

But this ceremony is special, as he puts it, he too is graduating along with the class of 2022.

‘Thank you for allowing me to be your principal,” Carroll told the graduates. “I have learned so much from all of you and appreciate your commitment to education and to our school,” he said.

These students were sophomores when COVID hit. It meant they had to study and learn remotely or come to class in person on varying days.

Carroll told us it was the most challenging time of his educational career. But he reminded the students they made their way through the obstacles and are here now to accept their well-earned diplomas.

He told the students the pandemic will not be the first nor the last tough time they will face.

“Don’t let the fear of the future or the pain from the past stop you from rowing to your dreams,” he said.

Students and their families appreciate Carroll’s hard work.

For those students who continue at Sparks High, he will be missed.

The seniors we talked to say they pity next year’s freshman who will clearly have a missed opportunity to know and appreciate Mr. Carroll.

‘It’s the first thing I noticed when I came to Sparks High School. He would talk to anyone and everyone,” says Julian Pulido, a Sparks High graduate.

“When I was on my downs, he brought me up. During COVID he was there for me. Everything,” Jermane Sharks told us during graduation ceremonies.

As he graduates with this year’s seniors Carroll remind them. “Once a railroader always a railroader.”

That now applies to Kevin Carroll as well.

