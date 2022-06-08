Worker shortage forces the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to cap summer camp capacity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is out and many kids looking forward to summer camp, may end up on a waiting list. This is as camps around the nation struggle to hire staff.

In Northern Nevada, the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows has started training for staff.

“A program aide at any given time could help kids read books, they could play outside games with them, they could be supervising a field trip,” said Colie Glenn, VP of marketing at B&GCTM.

What she describes sounds like a much-sought-after-summer job, or at least it used to.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is being severely impacted by the hiring shortage right now for our summer camp,” said Glenn.

With the current staff available, the camp will be serving 1,500 kids and teens but it has space for 2,500.

“We have a waitlist of about 250 kids right now and that’s not acceptable for us,” said Glenn. “Every kid should have the ability to come to the Boys and Girls Club over the summer and have the mentorship, the friendship, and the free meals.”

The worker shortage comes at a time when many of the camps are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

According to CNN in 2020, 60% of day camps did not operate at all.

In an effort to be more competitive, the organization raised its wages to $13 an hour.

“We’re in need of some caring, passionate individuals who want their nights and weekends free, who want to come out and hang out with kids and make a difference, but also have a day when they’re at the pool, they’re at the roller skating rink. It’s really the best job anyone can have,” said Glenn.

At this time all the campuses are at capacity, something many parents weren’t expecting.

“I just read a heartbreaking email from a parent this morning, who was a little late signing her kid up, realized we have caps and unfortunately doesn’t have any options, this is the only program she’s able to afford,” said Glenn.

She adds many of the kids at the organization come from unstable households and can benefit from mentorship.

There are still 30 to 40 positions open and hiring will continue throughout the summer. Applications are available for those 17 and older. If you would like to start an application to be a summer camp counselor, click here.

Parents are encouraged to register for the waitlist as they will continue to open spots as more staff is hired. For more information on the programs, click here.

