Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Roxanne Reid and Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Roberto Ramirez-Martinez and the scene of a fatal crash on East Golden Valley Drive.
Arrest in Golden Valley head-on crash that killed one

Latest News

Viva Le Cirque Interview
Viva Le Cirque! brings spectacular acrobatic show to Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire
Emmy's Flower Truck
Growing Up Reno: Emmy’s Flower Truck helps customers to make their own floral bouquets
Safe Healthy Summer Fitness
Family First Chiropractic offers safety tips to avoid injuries as you pursue fitness goals this summer