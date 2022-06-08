Viva Le Cirque! brings spectacular acrobatic show to Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Prepare to be amazed! “Viva Le Cirque!” is a large-scale spectacular show featuring some of the world’s most amazing cirque artists, including gymnasts, aerialists, contortionists, hand balancers, jugglers, daredevils, projection mapping, interactive lasers and powerful music.

The show’s director and producer, Fernando Quevedo, along with performers Gabriel Estrada (juggler/comedian) and Sebastian Sayago (gaucho) stopped by Morning Break to share just how exciting this show is for audiences of all ages.

They event got Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko in on the action!

Remaining performances at the Grand Sierra Resort:

Wed. June 8at 7:00 p.m.

Thu. June 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Sun. June 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Sun. June 12 at 7:00 p.m.

