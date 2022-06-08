Advertisement

Viva Le Cirque! brings spectacular acrobatic show to Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Prepare to be amazed! “Viva Le Cirque!” is a large-scale spectacular show featuring some of the world’s most amazing cirque artists, including gymnasts, aerialists, contortionists, hand balancers, jugglers, daredevils, projection mapping, interactive lasers and powerful music.

The show’s director and producer, Fernando Quevedo, along with performers Gabriel Estrada (juggler/comedian) and Sebastian Sayago (gaucho) stopped by Morning Break to share just how exciting this show is for audiences of all ages.

They event got Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko in on the action!

Remaining performances at the Grand Sierra Resort:

  • Wed. June 8at 7:00 p.m.
  • Thu. June 9 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sun. June 12 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Sun. June 12 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Follow Viva Le Cirque! on Facebook.

