17 lbs. of meth found hidden inside diaper box during traffic stop

WHITE PINE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two California men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in which a trooper found more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a diaper box inside their vehicle, Nevada State Police reported.

Ismael Zapata, 40, and Juan Negrete, 42, both of Pasadena were pulled over for speeding on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, around 8:30 a.m. on US-93 near McGill.

During the traffic stop, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper identified possible criminal activity. A warrant was obtained to search the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of 17.7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a diaper box in the trunk of the car.

Both Zapata and Negrete were arrested and booked into the White Pine County Jail on charges of Trafficking a Schedule One Controlled Substance over 400 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, and Transporting a Controlled Substance. Bail was set at $500,000 each.

