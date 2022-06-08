Advertisement

17 lbs. of meth found hidden inside diaper box during traffic stop

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PINE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two California men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in which a trooper found more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a diaper box inside their vehicle, Nevada State Police reported.

Ismael Zapata, 40, and Juan Negrete, 42, both of Pasadena were pulled over for speeding on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, around 8:30 a.m. on US-93 near McGill.

During the traffic stop, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper identified possible criminal activity. A warrant was obtained to search the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of 17.7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a diaper box in the trunk of the car.

Both Zapata and Negrete were arrested and booked into the White Pine County Jail on charges of Trafficking a Schedule One Controlled Substance over 400 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, and Transporting a Controlled Substance. Bail was set at $500,000 each.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium
The scene of a homicide at the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort.
Person shot and killed at the Atlantis identified
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Roberto Ramirez-Martinez and the scene of a fatal crash on East Golden Valley Drive.
Arrest in Golden Valley head-on crash that killed one

Latest News

Lyon County provided thee pictures of vandalism at its facilities.
Lyon County to increase security after vandalism
Jason Hertel, left, and Marielle Navalta.
Drug squad arrests two in west Sparks
A motorcyclist died in this May 31, 2022 crash on SR 228 near Jiggs.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Elko County crash
A person of interest in two vehicle burglaries that happened at Martis Valley Trailhead parking...
Person of interest sought in trailhead vehicle burglaries