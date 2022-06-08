Advertisement

Summer Math Camp returns to Tahoe Expedition Academy

Character development and self discovery all while learning math! after a break due to covid...

By KOLO Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Ca. (KOLO) -Character development and self discovery all while learning math! after a break due to covid concerns, Tahoe Expedition Academy is bringing back its math summer camp.

The independent school near Truckee serves students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. But later this month and throughout July, math camp will be available for anyone entering fifth through ninth grade, regardless of where they live. Your student will be focusing on solving creative problems, increasing math confidence and will definitely be taking advantage of the gorgeous outdoors.

“We have a beautiful 42 acre campus, which affords a lot of opportunities for outdoor adventure and its a lot of the programming, this is not your standard sit in a classroom in rows kind of approach,” Head of School David Maher explains.

Session one is June 20-30, and the next one gets started after the fourth of July, from July 5-14. The third session is July 18-24. Students will attend daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is 975 dollars but scholarships are available to help.

Here’s more details on the dates, curriculum and scholarship application, head to https://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org/summer-math-enrichment-program/.

