SPCA of Northern Nevada sues city over Reno Iron Works project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last month, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada which allows Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40 thousand square foot facility next door to the shelter.

This week, the SPCA filed a lawsuit against the city in an effort to reverse the decision.

The lawsuit claims that the SPCA of Northern Nevada was not properly notified by the city. The shelter sits within 750 feet of the proposed construction site and the suit notes that the SPCA should have received a written notice of the project.

The SPCA also claims council member Devon Reese had a possible conflict of interest when voting in favor of Reno Iron Works on May 11, 2022. They allege that he did not disclose a conversation with someone with a “vested interest” in the outcome.

SPCA-NN lawyers says Reese mentioned that he consulted with someone at “the other shelter in Reno” regarding the project. Although Reese did not name the person, the lawsuit states that the SPCA believes he talked with Britton Griffith who is on the Nevada Humane Society Board of Directors.

Britton Griffith works for Reno Engineer Corp. who’s principal, Vince Griffith, has represented Reno Iron Works before city council.

The animal shelter is concerned about dirt, dust and noise negatively affecting the animals. The lawsuit states, “A large metal fabricating facility next to the SPCA-NN is incompatible with the SPCA-NN’s existing use of their property and will negatively impact SPCA-NN’s ability to provide quality care and rehabilitate vulnerable pets.”

If Reno Iron Works proceeds with construction, the facility would be just north of the SPCA shelter on Spectrum Boulevard. Construction would require removal of a hillside that currently acts as a sound barrier between the shelter and the Washoe County Sheriff’s shooting range.

The Second Judicial Court in Washoe County has not scheduled a hearing yet.

