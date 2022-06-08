Shaylie Edwards beats the odds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a milestone the Edwards family wasn’t sure their daughter would ever reach. Shaylie Edwards was hit by a car and nearly died three years ago. Beating all the odds, the young Reno girl just graduated from Kindergarten.

From rehabilitation to physical therapy there was no telling what kind of progress Shaylie Edwards would make since her accident. Now, it’s clear how strong one little girl can be.

Shaylie was only a preschooler at the time of her accident. Three remarkable years later, Shaylie is now six years old and making great strides, including graduating from kindergarten.

Erica Edwards, Shaylie’s mother described what this year back in school has been like,

“We didn’t know how school was going to go by throwing her in a group of twenty kids, but it’s gone amazing. She’s doing great. Is she completely ready for first grade? No. But she is so so close, but again she’s blowing our socks off. She’s doing so good, " Edwards said.

From making new friends to writing her name all by herself, Shaylie’s progress is what the family describes as a blessing.

Dr. Kris Deeter is a Pediatric Intensivist and Medical Director at Pediatrix Critical Care and Hospitalists of Nevada. Dr. Deeter has been by the Edwards’ side since the beginning,

“She is a miracle child, and I don’t say that too often I am very grounded in science, but as her mom mentioned she surprised us every day and she got through an injury that other children and adults would have never survived,” Dr. Deeter said.

The Edwards turned toward faith and didn’t let their fear of the unknown hold Shaylie back,

“We just never knew what was going to come, I mean we still don’t know and we’re still fighting for this kid, but we’re getting closer and closer to having this kid back and boy to howdy does it feel good,” Edwards shared.

Dr. Deeter added,

“She made it through hard work through a family that was dedicated at her bedside every day just full of love and I just can’t wait to see that adult she becomes and what she will bring out of this experience and end up giving back to the people around her… I see her being a giver.”

The Edwards family is beyond grateful for the Reno community and how it has given back to them in so many ways. They now look back on the day of the accident as a day to celebrate life.

