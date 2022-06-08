Advertisement

Rescue crews working to free man trapped under equipment

Crews respond to a man trapped under equipment in South Reno on June 8, 2022.
Crews respond to a man trapped under equipment in South Reno on June 8, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rescue crews are working to free a man who is trapped under equipment in what authorities called an industrial accident in South Reno.

It was reported after 10 a.m. June 8, 2022 at Krone North America on Trademark Drive. According to the business’ website, they specialize in hay and forage equipment.

Reno Fire Chief David Cochran tells KOLO 8 News Now that the man was unloading equipment and the piece of equipment rolled, trapping him. The man is believed to have critical injuries.

The area is currently blocked off while Care Flight lands.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Rescue crews respond to a man trapped under equipment in South Reno on June 8, 2022.
Rescue crews respond to a man trapped under equipment in South Reno on June 8, 2022.(KOLO / Ed Pearce)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

